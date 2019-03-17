White Standard (WSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, White Standard has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One White Standard token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00025030 BTC on popular exchanges. White Standard has a total market cap of $443,390.00 and approximately $35,925.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00393923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.01697939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00235542 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004880 BTC.

About White Standard

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for White Standard is thewhitecompanyus.com. White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp.

Buying and Selling White Standard

White Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire White Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy White Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

