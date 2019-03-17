Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Holdings Raised by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167,214 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 196,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $152,703.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,291.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

