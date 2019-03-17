Workday Inc (WDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,454. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -153.02 and a beta of 1.82. Workday has a 52 week low of $117.24 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 304,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $50,010,533.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,050,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,820 shares of company stock valued at $167,287,222 in the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

