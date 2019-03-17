World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Earns Outperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WWE. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Saturday, November 17th. FBN Securities upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.31.

NYSE WWE opened at $92.37 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,891,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,636.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $3,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,500 shares of company stock worth $10,891,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 71,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,712,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 529,456.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,011,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

