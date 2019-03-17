WSP Global Inc (WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.06.

WSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of WSP Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

WSP stock opened at C$71.42 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$56.09 and a 1 year high of C$75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

