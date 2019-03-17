XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Stake Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of XPO opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.20. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on XPO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.49.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

