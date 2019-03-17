Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of YMAB opened at $22.91 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,890,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,166,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,178.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.