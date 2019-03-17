Yelp Inc (YELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Yelp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,030 shares of company stock worth $1,561,332. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,889,974 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $338,987,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,274,593 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,710,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,297,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $35.10. 1,985,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,974. Yelp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Yelp had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

