YY Inc (YY) Shares Bought by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of YY worth $24,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in YY by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 189,881 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in YY by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in YY during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in YY during the 4th quarter worth $4,873,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in YY during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. YY Inc has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $131.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. UBS Group cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. YY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

YY Profile

YY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

