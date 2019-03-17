Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Avis Budget Group reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 4,189,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.33 per share, for a total transaction of $148,007,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $170,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,992.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 589,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 561,467 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

