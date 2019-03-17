Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,070,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. 1,284,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,738. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.