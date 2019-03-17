Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress NV (CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce sales of $665.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.20 million. Cimpress reported sales of $636.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $825.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Aegis upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 263,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.09. Cimpress has a one year low of $73.96 and a one year high of $168.52.

In other Cimpress news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 14,763 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $1,591,599.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 320.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

