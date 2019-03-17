Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $337.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.03 million and the lowest is $332.80 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $301.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,301. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $6,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $389,244.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,840 shares of company stock worth $46,364,650. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

