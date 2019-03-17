Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post sales of $732.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $727.75 million and the highest is $744.00 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $625.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Health Sciences.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.79. 724,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 584.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

