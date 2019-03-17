Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $449.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.70 million and the highest is $467.81 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $421.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 31,628 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $835,611.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 1,500 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $43,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

