Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to announce $5.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $4.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $23.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.40 billion to $23.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.27 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 73,955,888 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,618,545,000 after buying an additional 241,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,346,907,000 after buying an additional 2,282,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $794,719,000 after buying an additional 1,343,228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3,711.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,546,074 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,348,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,306,000 after buying an additional 809,418 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

