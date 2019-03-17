Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $759.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $713.48 million to $775.50 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $742.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,045. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,592,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,447,000 after acquiring an additional 183,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,399,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,447,000 after acquiring an additional 183,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,375,000 after acquiring an additional 204,401 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,591,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,791 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.