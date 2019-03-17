Zacks: Analysts Expect Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will post sales of $201.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.49 million. Elevate Credit posted sales of $193.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full-year sales of $828.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $836.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $918.54 million, with estimates ranging from $899.68 million to $937.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.42 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 407,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.77. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

