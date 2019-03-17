Zacks: Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,222. Paychex has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,306,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,618.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,583. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4,623.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

