Zacks: Analysts Set $72.25 Price Target for Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $72.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guardant Health an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank bought 2,033,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,681,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,894,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,700,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,024,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

