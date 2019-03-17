Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federated Investors Inc (FII) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Federated Investors reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FII. ValuEngine raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Gabelli began coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of FII traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,573. Federated Investors has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 14,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $431,171.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 545,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,261,981.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $50,056.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,713 shares of company stock worth $646,856 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 627.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Federated Investors by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

