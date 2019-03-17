Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the highest is $4.71 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.03 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $18.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

NYSE:THC opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,653.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533,313 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

