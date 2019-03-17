Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.43. 1,272,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $129.30.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $332,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,142,370.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,957,598.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,138. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $158,450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

