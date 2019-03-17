Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Brokerages predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $10.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 8,012,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,458. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 179,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.