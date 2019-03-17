Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

FDUS stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $379.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

