Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Inc (MA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to post $3.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the lowest is $3.82 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,973. The company has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $167.94 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1,151.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,899,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

