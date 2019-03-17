Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $15.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $23.67 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $26.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $108.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.65 billion to $114.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.65 billion to $163.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Standpoint Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.01.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 876.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.08. 5,656,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,893. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.