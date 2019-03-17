Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.13 Price Target for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE)

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of CSSE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 21,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,392. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.34. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc acquired 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $58,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

