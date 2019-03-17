Zacks: Brokerages Set $28.10 Target Price for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Takeda Pharmaceutical an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.73. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $26.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

