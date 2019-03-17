Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to Hold

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.36 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $721.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.68.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 15,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $198,287.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $38,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,983 shares of company stock worth $2,178,154. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

