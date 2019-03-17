Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Control4 (CTRL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTRL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Control4 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Control4 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Control4 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Control4 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Control4 stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Control4 has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.07 million. Control4 had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Control4 will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $167,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,141.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $59,587.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,688.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $463,372 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Control4 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Control4 by 2,816.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 399,948 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Control4 by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Control4 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Control4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

