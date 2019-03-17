Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Joint (JYNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Joint to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Joint to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Joint has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $198.45 million, a PE ratio of 361.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Joint will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,241.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 442, including 394 franchised clinics, and 48 corporate owned or managed clinics.

