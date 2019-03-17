Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBBP. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.39.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $289.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 49,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.