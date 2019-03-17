Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acuity Brands (AYI) to Sell

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Higher employee-related expenses and rising input costs in electronic and certain oil-based components are pressing concerns for Acuity Brands. The company’s gross and operating margins have suffered in the fiscal first quarter of 2019 owing to rising SD&A expenses arising from higher freight and commission expenses for supporting greater sales volume, along with higher employee-related and acquisition-related costs. The company expects higher level of employee-related costs to continue in the rest of the fiscal 2019, given the tight skills labor market, eventually contributing to a rise in wage inflation. Moreover, the lighting industry is witnessing weak demand for luminaries over the past few quarters. The trend is likely to continue in the near future as well. Although Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, estimates have been trending downward for the current year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of AYI opened at $130.75 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.39 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 157,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

