Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allergy Therapeutics (AGYTF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allergy Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AGYTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Allergy Therapeutics Plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy vaccination. The company’s product pipeline consists of PollinexTrees(R), Pollinex Grasses + Rye(R), Skin Prick Testing, Diagnostic Products and Service. Allergy Therapeutics Plc is based in Worthing, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:AGYTF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

