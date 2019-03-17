Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.00% and a negative net margin of 1,938.27%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18471.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 35,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $316,869.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,934.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $187,507.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,786 shares in the company, valued at $476,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,411 shares of company stock worth $1,075,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 515.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

