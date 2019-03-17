Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lumber Liquidators (LL) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of LL opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,124,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 446,400 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

