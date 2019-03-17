Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) to Strong-Buy

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $16.05 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

