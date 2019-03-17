ZeusNetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, STEX and Crex24. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $57,087.00 and $165.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028147 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000829 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZEUS is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus.

ZeusNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

