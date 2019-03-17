Zilbercoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilbercoin has a total market cap of $208,251.00 and $0.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilbercoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00038411 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006668 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013615 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00149026 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002487 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zilbercoin Coin Profile

ZBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,195,877 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,209 coins. Zilbercoin’s official website is zilbercoin.de. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Zilbercoin Coin Trading

Zilbercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

