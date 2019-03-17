Zillow Group Inc (Z) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,980 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,490,000 after acquiring an additional 499,425 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zillow Group by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 599,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 471,623 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.85 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.98.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $169,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $56,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 15,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $685,807.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,326. Company insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $37.70 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

