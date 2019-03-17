Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Stake Boosted by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Shares of ZION opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.48 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 7,746 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $373,976.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $385,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,225 shares of company stock worth $1,537,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

