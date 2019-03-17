Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) & Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Head to Head Review

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Zoe’s Kitchen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zoe’s Kitchen and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoe’s Kitchen -8.74% -9.52% -4.89% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 9.21% 47.40% 17.53%

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Zoe’s Kitchen does not pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoe’s Kitchen and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoe’s Kitchen $314.10 million 0.80 -$1.99 million ($0.10) -127.60 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $452.33 million 1.70 $41.68 million $1.39 18.19

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zoe’s Kitchen. Zoe’s Kitchen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Zoe’s Kitchen has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zoe’s Kitchen and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoe’s Kitchen 1 4 0 0 1.80 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Zoe’s Kitchen currently has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential downside of 14.45%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.72%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Zoe’s Kitchen.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Zoe’s Kitchen on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States. Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

