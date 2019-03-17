Zogenix (ZGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZGNX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

ZGNX stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner sold 12,405 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $581,174.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $10,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Hawley sold 60,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $3,179,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,798.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,096 shares of company stock worth $9,754,936 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at $219,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

