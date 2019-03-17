Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,725 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of General Electric to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

