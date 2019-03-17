Zurcoin (ZUR) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zurcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Zurcoin has a total market cap of $35,148.00 and $0.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001178 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZUR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org.

Zurcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

