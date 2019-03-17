Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.77). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

ZYNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.97 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 4.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

