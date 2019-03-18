$0.02 EPS Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). HighPoint Resources posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.84 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HPR. TheStreet raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. MKM Partners set a $5.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

HPR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $488.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 3.19. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 483,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,621,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 184,782 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 1,854.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 158,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

