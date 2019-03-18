-$0.19 EPS Expected for Provention Bio Inc (PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Leerink Swann began coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 17,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,158.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 43,095 shares of company stock worth $80,719 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $2,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $2,859,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $164,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.