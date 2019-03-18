$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Boston Private Financial reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,481,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,299,000 after acquiring an additional 173,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,666,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,299,000 after acquiring an additional 173,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,049,000 after acquiring an additional 375,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 822,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

